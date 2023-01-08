Selena Gomez has been quite unlucky when it comes to love. She’s been linked to several Hollywood hunks like Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth in the past. But none of them turned out to be the endgame. While those relationships are all known, eyeballs were grabbed when the pop star was caught hooking up with Orlando Bloom in Las Vegas. Scroll below for details on how Katy Perry was cheated upon!

It was back in early 2016 that Katy and Orlando began dating each other. Their love blossomed over the years and they finally got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The following year, the couple announced their pregnancy with the music video Never Worn White and gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. But they faced a hiccup during the early stage of their romance that was quite shocking to many.

Certain pictures of Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom from a nightclub in 2016 went viral all over social media. The actress was enjoying an after-party after her Las Vegas concert. But it was quite surprising to see Orlando Bloom being a part of the celebrations. But what remained most unexpected were glimpses of them being all over each other.

In pictures released by TMZ, one could witness Orlando Bloom hooking up with Selena Gomez on a couch in the night club. The actress seemed to be looking all sensuous in a thigh-high slit dress. Their ‘very touchy’ pictures certainly confirmed that they were more than ‘friends.’

The actor was in a relationship with Katy Perry then and Selena Gomez was accused of being the home breaker and many even criticized her for violating the ‘girl code.’ Take a look at the viral pictures below:

