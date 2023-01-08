Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, and Zac Efron starring, The Greatest Showman was one of the most entertaining musicals being made in Hollywood, not to mention the abundance of talent these three, along with the rest of the cast, brought in. The film had lots of amazing stunts and performances which looked stunning on screen, and we bet it would have been hard executing them. But as we know, there is humour in misery as well, like in the case of Zendaya; well, it might have been humorous for us, but it was way too embarrassing for the actress.

While performing one of the aerial stunts, there happened to be an embarrassing situation for the Euphoria actress. For the unversed, The Greatest Showman was a biographical musical drama film based on the life of American showman politician and businessman P.T. Barnum. It was released in 2017.

Advertisement

In one of the interviews on the Graham Norton Show, Zendaya shared an incident where she recalled, while shooting for the film, she once spun around and got caught in one of the ropes, and she heard a ‘fart’. Zendaya went on to say that, being a professional, she maintained her cool and calm composure as the entire cast and crew started laughing and assumed it was her.

Advertisement

During the interview, she tried to clear the air [no pun intended] by recalling that incident; she said, “I have very few scenes with Hugh Jackman. So we’re doing this thing where I’m basically up in the air, and I spin down, and I get caught. The point is, we’re doing stunts in front of Hugh Jackman… And I heard a fart.”

Zendaya clarifying that it wasn’t her said, “It was not me. I want to clarify right here, right now, it was not me.” Not only that, she recalled the culprit blaming it all on her as she recounted, “The other person is laughing, and Hugh was laughing. I’m like, ‘Okay, are we just gonna pretend like it didn’t happen, [or] are we just gonna laugh about it? And what happened was the person… who’s a grown man, blamed it on me!” She further continued and concluded by saying if she farted, then it would definitely be “silent but deadly”.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everyday Hero (@everydayheroofficial)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Read: Shakira Is Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Over Gerard Pique’s Cheating Scandal With Clara Chia Marti: “This Affair Had Been Going On For A Lot Longer Than She Imagined”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News