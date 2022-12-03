For quite some time, there has been buzz around Hollywood’s one of the most admired couples Tom Holland and Zendaya about getting settled. They are to be honest one of the most low-key sought-after couples in the current generation. However, they haven’t accepted or denied the report. But now, Zendaya’s mom has reacted to it through a cryptic post, and it might leave you in splits to know her thoughts. Scroll below to find out whether Claire (Zendaya’s mom) accepted their relationship or shut it down once and for all!

For those who don’t know Tom and Zendaya had started seeing each other soon after their first movie Spiderman: Homecoming. However, there were reports that the duo had broken off only to become more into one another. And since then, there has been no looking back for the two!

Now, a rumour is doing rounds on the internet that Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged. A Twitter handle named The Pop Hive tweeted and speculated about their engagement news. However, now in a cryptic Instagram story, Zendaya’s mom Claire made a very clear statement about the young love-birds rumours.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Zendaya‘s mom Claire took to her Instagram handle and shared a post defining what is ‘clickbait’. The post can be read as, “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”

Well, for the unversed, as per The US Weekly report, a source close to Tom Holland and Zendaya mentioned, “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.” However, amid their engagement reports, Zendaya’s mama has shut it for now.

Well, do you still feel Tom Holland and Zendaya might get engaged? Let us know in the comments!

