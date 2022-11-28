British actor Tom Holland is one of the most popular actors in the younger generation. He is well known for playing the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero films. However, not many know that he was supposed to play a role in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Holland has appeared as our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in six MCU films so far. His last film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in 2021, became the highest-grossing film of the year. Now the latest report reveals that the actor had auditioned for a role in the Star Wars film.

During a conversation with Backstage, Tom Holland revealed that he initially auditioned for the role of Finn in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, he failed to bag the role and the reason is also quite amusing: he couldn’t keep a straight face while reading lines.

The English actor recalled, “I remember my audition for “Star Wars,” I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role. I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, “We gotta get back to the ship!” And she was going, “Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.” I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has also been in the headlines for his personal life. He is currently dating his on-screen ladylove Zendaya who has become a major source of internet gossip and tabloid news. The two have become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood.

