American songwriter and singer Britney Spears is once again making the headlines. The singer seems to live her life to the fullest after her conservatorship ended. After getting out of the conservatorship, Britney spoke about it freely in the media about how she was exploited during that time since she was put under it in 2008. The pop star was under the watch of her father, Jamie Spears.

After coming out of that, Britney also declared that she would not be making peace with her family, including her father, sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her mother, Lynn Spears. On Sunday, 27th November, the Toxic star shared a sensuous picture of her on Instagram. It has been reported by Hollywood Life that she recently took a jab at her sister also through an Instagram post. Britney has been bitter towards Jamie Lynn since conservatorship, claiming her sister never supported her in her misery.

The Instagram post shared by BritneySpears says, “I like to suck 😳😳😳🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Never professional pics … sucking comes easy for me !!! Keep clapping b***h 👏🏻 !!!”

Netizens have mixed reactions to her recent post. Some are concerned about her mental health; some are s*xualising her. And some are questioning the fact, how Instagram allowed her to post something like this. Coming back to the pop star’s personal life, she has filed a lawsuit against her father. The family feud is still ongoing on, with Britney and others at each other’s throats.

After coming out of the conservatorship, Britney celebrated her freedom dancing on Madonna’s song. She posted that on social media too. And she seems to be going on at acknowledging her freedom even now as her post from October is clear proof of that. “It’s been almost a year since I became a free woman!!! F**K yes!!! Wheee,”

Britney Spears has been vocal about her personal life. In January, she filed a lawsuit against her father, claiming that he took a minimum of $6 million from her during his time when he was in charge of Britney.

