Cardi B is a noted American rapper and songwriter best known for her iconic songs released over the years. While the rapper enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, she recently landed in legal trouble for her Halloween costume. Reportedly, an artist lodged a complaint against Cardi B for not authorising to use of the artwork of the Simpsons while donning a costume depicting Marge Simpson.

Cardi B’s popular songs and music albums include MotorSport, Please Me, Money, Yes, Press, Want My Love Back, Heaven on My Mind, South of the Border, “Ahora Dice (Real Hasta La Muerte Remix), and many more.

On the other hand, Cardi B earlier took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her Halloween bash in which she was seen donning a costume of The Simpsons’ character Ms Marge Simpson. While the internet was abuzz with her scintillating avatar, an Italian artist named AleXsandro Palombo, who transformed The Simpsons in his art in 2013 for his series titled, Marge Simpsons Style Icon, recently took legal action against the rapper. A report by AllHipHop recently revealed that the Italian artist hired an intellectual property law specialist attorney Claudio Volpi who released a statement revealing that Cardi B illegitimately appropriated the work of AleXsandro Palombo for mere business purposes in defiance of the most elementary rules on copyright and Instagram policies with the consequent serious risks, both of compensation and of discredit for her public image.

“Cardi B has illegitimately appropriated the work of AleXsandro Palombo for mere business purposes in defiance of the most elementary rules on copyright and Instagram policies with the consequent serious risks, both of compensation and of discredit for her public image,” Volpi stated.

It was further claimed that the artist did reach out to Cardi B through his publicist to the rapper’s stylist and photographer about the pictures, however, one of them later claimed that “she’d not been aware there was an artist behind this image previously” and would be “happy to add the credits.” Palombo also claimed that he requested them to even share a remedial post while giving him credits but it was not done.

The artist has currently sent a notice to Cardi B and no lawsuit has been filed yet. The formal notice included the names of the rapper’s stylist, and photographers namely Carter, Frantiz and Craig Kallman along with the chairperson of Atlantic Records, requesting them to publish the remedial post within seven days of receipt and even make necessary changes within the previous post. It even mentioned that if they fail to comply, he would take legal action and will seek compensation for himself.

