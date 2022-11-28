British singer Adele said that she has worked her “absolute a*** off” to create her Las Vegas show.

The 34-year-old singer previously postponed her entire residency, just 24 hours before the opening night, after her team were hit by Covid-19 outbreak, and Adele has now confessed that her fans “wouldn’t have liked” the show, reports Female First UK.

She said on stage: “I worked my absolute a*** off for this. I couldn’t have done that other show and you wouldn’t have liked it either, I’m telling you that.” The ‘Easy on Me‘ hitmaker, who is one of the world’s best-selling artists, also joked that her fans will enjoy her show more after they’ve had a few drinks.

According to the ‘Sunday Mirror’ newspaper, Adele told fans: “Go and order some drinks …the drunker you are, the better I am.”

Earlier this year, an insider explained that Adele had made a conscious decision to make her shows at Caesars Palace more “intimate” than she previously planned.

The source said at the time, quoted by Female First UK: “Adele has revised her plan for the show, has stripped it back. The production will be very classy, the show is centred on her energy and vocals.”

Adele postponed her entire residency in January, and the award-winning star subsequently took to social media to explain the decision to her fans.

Female First UK further states that the London-born star also apologised to her fans, but insisted that it was “impossible to finish the show.”

Adele said on Instagram at the time: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. Half my team has COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Adele also confessed to feeling “embarrassed” about the situation. She said: “I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”

