American socialite and celebrity Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West who goes by the name ‘Ye’, now recently finalised their divorce after a long and turbulent relationship. The couple got married in 2014 and now, after the divorce, share joint custody of four of their children. Ye is always in the headlines for his bizarre opinions and claims all over the internet, and he is heavily trolled for the same.

His recent claim about his ex-wife Kim has sparked controversies yet again, and he can’t seem to be moving on from the relationship.

Ye and Kim started dating in 2012, and soon after the birth of their eldest daughter North they got married. In 2020 when the rapper announced his bid to become the President of the United States, their marriage started taking a degrading turn. It worsened further when during the campaign trail, he started sharing personal information regarding their marriage which were deeply private. He is said to have bipolar disorder, which was addressed by his former wife, Kim also; when she asked the fans to show compassion towards him. The divorce settlements took place a few days back, and according to reports, Kim will receive a hefty amount of $200,000 per month in child support from him.

In a recent Ye allegedly tweeted NBA star Chris Paul of having an affair with his ex-wife. On his Twitter account, posting a photo of Chris Paul he wrote, “Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night.”

After a few hours of this tweet, his account has been suspended by Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter. Netizens cannot blow away his claims entirely, though, since Chris Paul was introduced to Kim by one of the NBA star’s teammates Devin Booker who had a relationship with Kendall Jenner, Kim’s sister. But Paul is married with two kids since 2011 with his longtime girlfriend Jada Crawley.

Ye’s account has been suspended after he was all over the social media platform claiming his fondness for the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. For more news and gossip related to your favourite Hollywood celebrity, keep an eye on Koimoi.

