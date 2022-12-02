Kanye West has sparked further outrage over his latest remarks on Hitler and Nazis. The Donda rapper has been hitting the headlines throughout this year over something controversial or the other. Previously, he went on social media rants, harassing Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner, and many more people.

Then came his anti-Semitic remarks that left everyone shaken. West faced bans on different social media platforms over his comments. However, he returned eventually. But his problematic behaviour hasn’t stopped and seems to be only getting worse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kanye West appeared on Jones’ Infowars, where he spoke to the host, Alex Jones, about several things, including his ‘love’ for Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler. Amongst the many things said, Ye’s most-controversial words were, “I like Hitler.” The rapper also added, “I see good things about Hitler also.”

“I’m done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Kanye West continued. “But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time… I love Nazis,” Ye said. Besides this, another source revealed that the musician promoted his 2024 presidential campaign with a symbol that seems to be a swastika inside the Star of David.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ye posted a photo of the symbol and wrote, YE24 LOVE EVERYONE.” The post was taken down for violating the policies of the platform. For the unversed, even though the rapper lost the last presidential election in the US he ran for, Kanye announced he will be running again in the upcoming one. Soon after he tweeted the photo, his account was suspended again just a few days after it was reinstated by Elon Musk after buying the social media platform.

Kanye West promotes his 2024 Presidential campaign with symbol that seems to be a swastika inside the Star of David. pic.twitter.com/slH3HxyOYd — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 2, 2022

Several people took to Twitter to react to his new controversial statements and the tweet.

“he’s disgusting idk how anyone can support him,” one user said.

Another said, “he needs to be in prison. I’m so f*cking serious rn.”

“I know a lot of people with bipolar who go their whole lives not praising Hitler so let’s all stop using mental health as a shield for Kanye West,” said a third user.

“Kanye West just said that he “saw some good things” about Hitler on Alex Jones’s show, wrap it up, it’s so over dude just quit while you can you can’t come back from that,” said one more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer Is Here & Fans Are Emotional As They Expect Death Of Their Favourite Character: “Just F*cked Me Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News