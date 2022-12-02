Marvel actress Zoe Saldana has opened up about the levels of security the studio has enabled to keep the scripts safe. The actress is currently a lot busy as she is not only returning as Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water but also as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

In fact, Zoe is one such actress who has worked in the top two highest-grossing movies of all time, Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. Besides these franchises, Saldana has also been a part of Star Trek as Uhura.

Coming back to the point, just recently, Zoe Saldana appeared on Hot Ones, where she spoke about the levels of security at Marvel to keep the scripts safe. The host of the show asks the actress, “What’s the most paranoid thing you’ve ever seen a movie studio do to protect the secrecy of a production? To this Zoe replied, “I mean, when you work for Marvel it’s just everything, it feels like a cult.”

“You’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ Like I’m dressed in green for hours in makeup, we must be shooting something,” Zoe Saldana added. However, the Marvel actress said it has its “advantages and disadvantages.” “The advantages are that you savor the surprise for the end, and you don’t ruin it, and the audience is able to have an amazing adventure when they go to the movies to watch it,” she said.

“The disadvantage is mainly for the actor because you don’t know what you’re doing, you don’t know where you’re going, you don’t know what you’re saying, you don’t know what’s gonna happen, and that can be a little nerve-racking,” Zoe explained.

Meanwhile, in another interview with WWD, Zoe Saldana spoke about being a part of Marvel for ten years. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” the actress said.

