James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water is undoubtedly the most awaited film globally. However, even before it hits theatres, there’s an air of negativity around the film in India. Earlier, we learnt that the makers are demanding too much to sell theatrical rights. Now, the latest we hear is that the film is being banned in Kerala. Keep reading to know more.

It was just a couple of days ago, we heard that 100-150 crores were quoted for theatrical release in Tamil and Telugu states. As the first part was a huge success across the globe and considering the film is carrying a sequel factor, there are high expectations from Avatar 2 to create havoc at the box office.

Now, as per the reports flowing in, Avatar: The Way Of Water has been banned in Kerala. The decision has been taken by FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala) as distributors were demanding a share of 60% of the total net income of the theatrical business in the first week of the release. This is too much as exhibitors usually give 50% of the share. However, for Avatar 2, they offered 55% of the share but distributors were adamant about 60%.

Reportedly, around 400 theatres controlled by FEUOK have banned Avatar: The Way Of Water. However, movie lovers are still hopeful that the matter would eventually get solved as it’s a bad situation for both the distributors and the exhibitors. If both parties come to a mutual agreement, it will benefit them as the film is high on buzz.

Let’s see if Avatar: The Way Of Water finds its route to release in Kerala and enjoy the glorious box office run in the state.

