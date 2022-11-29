The South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys, or BTS, is a new sensation across the globe. Their videos always bring a smile to their fan’s faces. The band is comprised of seven members, and their fans are fondly known as ARMY. There are rarely any who are not familiar with them. They completely smite the current population with their abundance of talent and their adorable good looks. The fans are also one heck of a creative community, and they also surprise the netizens with their creativity.

For people who are not aware of the members of the BTS boy band, there are four members, including Suga, V, Jung Kook, Jimin, Jin, RM, and J-Hope. As a band, they have given quite a few chartbusters like Spring Day, Dynamite, and On, to name a few. Individually also, they have made their mark in everyone’s hearts. The ARMYs, as mentioned before, do innovative things to keep their community and the rest of the world entertained. Recently, a few days back, a fan edited a video where the BTS was seen grooving on Kesariya from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starter Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The song Kesariya is in complete sync with Jung Kook’s song Dreamers. People who have not seen the video of Kesariya will get fooled by it easily. Fans have caught the whip of it and can’t seem to hold back from these creative recreations. Another synchronised has been going viral lately. This time, BTS can be seen performing on a song from the very recent yet-to-be-released film, An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The Instagram page ‘@qualiteaposts’ has posted the video; check it out if you haven’t yet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

The song is from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero, and it has been picturised on him and the stunning Nora Fatehi. The BTS video used by the account holder to sync the video is of a dance rehearsal of the boys on their song Dynamite. On the work front, the BTS members are busy with individual schedules. Jin will be enlisting in the military on 13th December. J Hope went to Japan for the MAMA Awards 2022. As for Ayushmann’s film, it is all set to release on 2nd December 2022. To stay updated on entertainment news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News