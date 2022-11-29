Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are among the popular star couples of Bollywood who recently tied the nuptial knot in intimate wedding ceremonies. As the singer is gearing up for the release of her new album titled This Is Me, she recently gave her fans a sneak peek into how one of her songs was related to the engraving on her engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez has become a buzz on the internet recently as she has been treating fans with many emotional and thrilling insights from her rekindled romance with her husband, Ben Affleck. The duo got back in 2021 after a long breakup and tied the nuptial knot in Las Vegas without letting anyone know and planned a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Apple Music 1, as reported by Pinkvilla, Jennifer Lopez went candid about the message Ben Affleck engraved on her engagement ring. She even revealed how one of her songs from her music album This Is Me was named after the same message. Lopez further revealed that Ben engraved “Not.Going.Anywhere” on her engagement ring while “Sing” on the first diamond ring he gifted her. While signing off, she also made a revelation that he would even sign his emails with the same message when they began talking to each other again.

“I remember one of the songs that I wrote for the album, which is on the inside of this ring right here, my engagement ring that he gave me. It says: not. going. anywhere. During my first diamond ring, he gave me the pink diamond ring, it said: “Sing.” And this one, he put “not. going. anywhere.” Because that is how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘Don’t worry. Don’t rush. I’m not going anywhere,” Jennifer Lopez told the publication.

