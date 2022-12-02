As rumours are rife that Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, it seems like the Euphoria actress’s mother, Claire Stoermer, has refuted these claims. For the unversed, recently, a source alleged that the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars are getting serious and are planning for a future together.

Moreover, it was also said that they are ready to settle down. Just after this, rumours broke out that the Hollywood couple are already engaged after many sources claimed so. Netizens went into a frenzy upon hearing this rumour. However, now, Daya’s mother has seemingly squashed these speculations through her new move.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zendaya’s mother shared a cryptic post that seemingly is a reply to the rumours about her daughter being engaged to Tom Holland. Claire Stoermer shared a screenshot of the definition of the word ‘clickbait.’ “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content,” it read.

“It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense,” the quote continued. However, Zendaya’s mother didn’t mention the rumours, but one can assume that it is about that. Currently, neither the Dune actress nor Tom Holland has spoken about these speculations.

While talking about the actors, the two met on the sets of MCU’s Spider-Man films. Tom plays the role of the Wall Crawler, and Daya plays his on-screen partner MJ. Though there were rumours of the two dating for years, they only began their romance in 2021.

It was confirmed after a photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya kissing in a car went viral. Now, both make noise over this romantic PDA and appearances on each other’s Instagram.

