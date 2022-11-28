BTS has taken the entertainment industry by storm, and its fans are increasing exponentially every day. Bangtan Boys, or the BTS, is a boy band from South Korea, and its members are RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. They are almost making the headlines and catching everyone’s attention for their fantastic music videos. They are very popular among the Indian audience, and one of their recent videos is also making fans go crazy over them.

The fans of BTS are popularly known as BTS ARMY. Like the BTS, the ARMY is also very creative in its own way.

In a recent Instagram post, the members of BTS turn into Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty from Phir Hera Pheri. The song Aye Meri Zohrajabeen is complete madness, and it is still very groovy and enjoyable. BTS ARMY has matched the song with one BTS’ video very efficiently. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kashish (@winter__girl__777)

The comment section, like us, is also awestruck by the creativity. Some of them commented as,

“😂😂😂masterpiece omg nailed it 😂😂😂”

“And it’s as chaotic as BTS it self😂😂”

Indian BTS ARMY is taking pride in this fun editing, and no one’s complaining it’s one of the fan edits people have seen. On a serious note, Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, recently shared the news of enlisting in the military. He will join the military on December 13th. Jin also released his solo number with Coldplay a few days back. His single was titled The Astronaut, and in link with that, Jin drops in a beautiful gift for his ARMY fam. JIn’s official astronaut merch was dropped with a special video posted on the social media handle of Big Hit Entertainment.

J-Hope of BTS recently left for Japan to attend the MAMA Awards 2022 in Japan. There he will be performing his solo album Jack in the Box. RM is also looking forward to his upcoming solo album Indigo. The ARMYs are pretty upset with Jin leaving behind the band to join the military, but they support him all the way through his decision.

