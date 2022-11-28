Kanye West earlier made headlines for reportedly sharing explicit images and videos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with his Yeezy staff. However, the rapper is now grabbing attention for taking a stand for her by revealing how Donald Trump once spoke ill about her.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian often grab headlines for their topsy-turvy relationship as they are co-parenting their kids post their split. The duo was recently in the news when Yeezy staff members claimed that the rapper showed Kim Kardashian’s explicit content to them. In response to the same, Kim Kardashian was reportedly “looking into” the claims as she felt “disgusted” by it. She even felt violated and terrified and was trying to confirm the allegations.

On the other hand, a report by Pinkvilla recently revealed that Kanye West dropped a video online in which he was seen sharing details about Donald trump’s alleged words for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper recalled his conversation with the former US President when he visited him to ask him whether he would run as his Vice-President in 2024. The rapper further spoke about the way he was treated and revealed how Donald Trump abused his ex-wife Kim. Ye went on to say how Trump told him to convey the same to her while adding how he was left thinking that she is the mother of his kids.

Kanye West said, “He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever. He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail but he didn’t do it for Kim but he did for me. But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell her I said that. And I was thinking like that’s the mother of my children.”

