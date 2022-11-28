Dwayne Johnson finally made his debut in the DC Universe with Black Adam. The film was released in October of this year, and it received a positive response at the box office. Black Adam was recently released on iTunes. The film also had a special appearance that opened several horizons and fan theories. In the post-credit scene of the movie, Henry Cavill’s Superman made a comeback after 2019’s Shazam. But recently, wrestler turned actor shared an interesting anecdote behind the return of Cavill.

Dwayne revealed that the studio was not so keen on bringing Henry Cavill back as Superman. Then what changed their decision? According to the US-based entertainment news outlet Deadline, he spoke a lot about his film in his recent video on Twitter. He wanted to establish Black Adam as the “most powerful and unstoppable force in the DC Universe.” In this video, he mentioned that the studio was against bringing Henry back, but his team insisted on it as they won’t take no for an answer. He says, “This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations, and we were not going to take no for an answer.”

The Rock further added, “There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.” If you haven’t seen the video, then watch it by following this link below,

Sayin’ thank ya so much from my ol’ pick up truck for all the amazing #BlackAdam support and reactions

#1 movie on iTunes 🔥

We’ll remain in theaters as well throughout the holidays 🎅🏾⚡️

Also wanted to give ya some #Superman info 👊🏾

Happy 🦃🍿 pic.twitter.com/WyGa49J7Dr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 23, 2022

According to him, Superman is crucial in building the DC Universe, and since Henry is once again back as Superman, Dwayne says they can now create the DC world “properly, strategically, and smartly.” Cavill himself shared his comeback news on his Instagram handle soon after the release of Black Adam, where he wrote, “Verified

A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience; it will be rewarded.

#Superman”

Check out the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

The news has excited the fans of Cavill. On the other hand, Dwayne is still all up for promoting Black Adam, and it is evident how passionate he is about this film. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more of such latest updates!

