Reality television star Kim Kardashian is doing some digging in response to claims that her ex-husband Kanye West showed n*de photos of her to former employees.

‘The Kardashians’ star is “looking into” the claims as she felt “disgusted” by it, reports Aceshowbiz. “She feels violated and terrified,” a source told the Us Weekly. The SKIMS founder, who was married to Ye for six years before splitting in last February, is reportedly trying to “confirm” the allegations.

According to Us Weekly, the insider claimed that, Kim Kardashian, who is a mom of four “wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she has more details.”

The source added that the scandal is “just another bombshell about Kanye” and the 42-year-old cosmetics mogul “continues to wonder what will drop next” when it comes to the ‘Donda’ artiste.

Meanwhile, recently, Kim Kardashian revealed how her anxiety causes her to pee frequently. In the latest The Kardashians episode, the SKIMS founder got candid about it and said, “I guess that nervous energy is kinda good,” she told her team. “I just peed, like, three times, and I hope my pee anxiety does not get the best of me.”

