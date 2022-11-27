The permutations and combinations of characters and storylines in the MCU are inevitable and Kevin Feige has been doing it for over the past decade. One of the most recently anticipated characters to have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Tenoch Huerta’s Namor who was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans quickly marched the Marvel gates to ask for a standalone Namor movie in no time. But turns out that can happen right now just like the Hulk.

Confused? Well, as it is a very well known fact that at the time of financial crisis, Marvel sold the rights to some of its IPs to banners like Fox, Sony and Universal. The latter as of now holds the rights to both aforementioned MCU characters including Namor and Hulk. Turns out that it is the very reason that the studio will not be able to make a solo movie for both of them as of now.

And these aren’t just speculations but producer Nate Moore confirming the worrying update. The rules for using Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame Namor in the MCU are more stringent than you would imagine and even more for the latter. The producer has cleared the air around the numerous speculations and below is all you need to know about the same.

It was first said that Marvel studios will soon have back the rights of the characters sold to Universal as the contract ends. Nate has now revealed nothing as such. While confirming that Namor will indeed return to the MCU, he informed he cannot get a standalone movie like the Hulk as this point. As rights are owned by Universal, the Marvel bosses cannot use them in standalone movies. Not even standalone posters if they aren’t a part of a series of posters for an ensemble.

Talking about the Namor and Hulk rights as per Collider, Nate Moore said, “It honestly affects us more, and not to talk too much out of school, but in how we market the film than it does how we use him in the film. There weren’t really things we couldn’t do from a character perspective for him, which is good because clearly, we took a ton of inspiration from the source material, but we also made some big changes to really anchor him in that world in a truth that publishing never really landed on, I would argue, in a big way.”

