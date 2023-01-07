American actor Brad Pitt is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. He is well known for films like Fight Club, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Legends of the Fall, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Thelma & Louise, and many more.

Pitt is considered to be one of the most powerful and influential people in the American entertainment industry. The American actor often made headlines for his affairs with Hollywood actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Angeline Jolie. However, now he is making headlines for a different reason.

As per the latest reports from Page Six, Brad Pitt is seemingly taking a step back from Hollywood. The actor reportedly sold a majority of his stake in his production company Plan B last month. He co-founded the company with his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, back in 2001.

The report revealed that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor sold off 60 percent of his stake in his production company Plan B to a French media conglomerate. The publication also cited a source as saying, “Brad has decided that he wants to live a peaceful life going forward and is deciding what ‘semi-retirement’ looks like for him. One thing he’s decided is that he will likely continue acting.”

Furthermore, the report also cited another source as saying, “He is considering leaving Hollywood and moving to France and doing his vineyard and art and making furniture… He just wants to live in peace. He would sell his production company, Plan B. It would be leaving Hollywood on a high note.” It is also worth pointing out that the Chateau Miraval is the winery that has also been at the center of their ongoing divorce battle.

Even though speculations are pointing toward his closing down his business ventures, it doesn’t look like Brad Pitt would be quitting his acting career.

