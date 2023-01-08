Shakira’s split from her husband Gerard Pique after being together for 12 years remained one of the major highlights of 2022. As soon as the news of their split surfaced, fans were quick to react and Gerard instantly became the ‘bad guy’.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer Shakira during the Elle Digital Cover story had called the split “incredibly difficult” and she also expressed her pain through a cryptic post-New Year post on social media. Well, fans were quite upset with Gerard. However, some have now started to wonder if was he entirely at fault. Was Shakira so innocent? And some have even compared Shakira to Amber Heard. Scroll down to read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shakira and the famous footballer split because of his alleged relationship with Clara Chia. Notably, Chia works for Pique’s company. Post Shakira and Pique’s split, the former footballer received a lot of hatred. Now, as per a report in Marca, some people online are suggesting that Shakira may not be totally innocent party in the breakup after witnessing their children, Milan and Sasha moving to Miami with their mother rather than staying with their father in Barcelona.

The reaction of netizens has come after Chia’s happy pictures with former footballer Gerard Pique’s parents emerged online. Many questioned whether was Shakira so innocent. In an extreme case, a user compared Shakira to Amber Heard who was recently involved in a very well-reported trial with her partner Johnny Depp in which they were both accused of assault.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quién (@quiencom)

One of the users wrote, “Friends, I am going to give my opinion … we all love Shakira, but nobody knows how she is in private, we don’t know what happened. I don’t know, but we have to be objective, look what happened with Johnny Depp. Well, comparing Shakira to Amber Heard appears to be extreme since there were no reports of the couple abusing each other.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Breakup Yet Again? Here’s All About Their On & Off Scenario!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News