The world was witness to the passing away of Queen Elizabeth ll and everything that followed. After reigning over Britain and common wealth for decades, the Queen bid her final goodbye on September 8, 2022. The happenings at the royal palace post the same have been the talk of the town. Adding to the buzz at this point is Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle’s memoir Spare which is meant to open some very severe can of worms if the updates are anything to go by.

Prince Harry and Meghan are just a few days away from the official release of their much-spoken-about Memoire Spare which will be an unfiltered gateway in the lives of the two royals who have been in the news for many things. Recently it was reported that Harry talks about indulging in a physical fight with Prince William over Meghan. The latest leaks from the book are even fierier.

As per a Hollywood Life report, an excerpt from Spare also talks about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. While Prince Harry talks about the entire episode, he even adds that his wife Meghan Markle was banned from being at Balmoral by King Charles lll. This even led to an argument between the father and the son. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The report says, as per the leaked excerpt from Spare, after Meghan Markle was banned from being at Balmoral while the Queen was taking her last breath by King Charles lll, Prince Harry had an argument with his father, King. Harry said he told his father in response, “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting London when they got the call about their grandmother’s fading health. The couple rushed to Balmoral to meet the dying Queen. While the announcements about their visit were made, the plan changed few hours later, Harry ended up coming to Balmoral alone shortly after the Queen had passed away.

The report also quotes an insider that says that Meghan Markle was not allowed to accompany her husband because it was about keeping the circle around the Queen private and small. The source also reveals that Kate Middleton was also not allowed to accompany Prince William.

