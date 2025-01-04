The Duchess of Sussex is back and she is returning to the screens with a lovely new show featuring cooking, laughter, gardening, and a slice of her life. Meghan Markle’s upcoming show is titled With Love, Meghan and the trailer already looks inviting and beautifully filmed. It even featured a one second glimpse of a smiling Prince Harry, for those who wanted to see him.

For the past few months, there was a lot of chatter about Meghan’s new show and what it might look like. Now that the lifestyle series has a release date and a teaser to showcase what it will feature, fans are quite excited to get a glimpse of the former actress back in her comfort space and territory. Here’s everything you need to know about the royal’s upcoming show.

With Love, Meghan: Premiere Date & Episodes

With Love, Meghan will be premiering on Netflix on January 15, 2025. The series consists of eight episodes and all of them will drop at the same time. Meghan, who returned to Instagram this new year, took to her account to share the trailer and wrote, “I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.” She thanked the crew and expressed gratitude for the support.

With Love, Meghan: Guests & Filming Location

The guests featured on With Love, Meghan include Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, and Roy Choi, as well as some known chefs and Meghan’s friends. All eight episodes of the Netflix series were filmed in Montecito, California.

With Love, Meghan: What To Expect

The series revolves around Meghan Markle as she offers glimpses of her life and interests in the kitchen, garden, beehive, and at the hosting and crafts tables. With Love, Meghan focuses on cooking, gardening, hosting, tips, tricks and small details that add beauty and charm to our everyday life. The trailer features friendship, laughter and a vibrant and bright aesthetic.

A press release describes the docuseries to be inspiring and imaginative, a fresh take on “the genre of lifestyle programming” with the help of “blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.” The show will feature lots of lifestyle aspects like personal tips and tricks, efforts to elevate the ordinary as well as “how easy it can be to create beauty.”

The poster of With Love, Meghan features the Duchess gathering a bunch of flowers while flower bouquets, greenery, limes, breads, jams, honey, and pies surround the table Meghan is working on. All of the promotional stills feature a homely, bright, inviting, and vibrant look of the environment. All 8 episodes of the upcoming show are said to be around 33 minutes in length.

As per Netflix, the show is a vibrant new venture which includes “small, personal moments that bring delight to those we cherish.” For those not aware, Meghan has always been very interested in cooking and hosting.

