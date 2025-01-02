When Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry and became officially part of the UK royal family, she deleted her Instagram account, much to the disappointment of fans. Years later, they can rejoice as Meghan is back on the platform with her own personal account. The new year was the right opportunity for her to start her social media journey again, and she just did.

The Duchess of Sussex is now officially back on the Gram, and she posted an unfiltered, very raw, and lovely video of herself to start off. To add to it, Prince Harry himself filmed it. What exactly did she post, and what is her Instagram username? Here’s everything we know about the same.

Meghan Markle Returns To Instagram After Years

It was reported back in 2023 that Meghan Markle acquired the @meghan username on Instagram. While there was no confirmation from her side back then, her return to the social media platform has confirmed it. She took to the account to share the very first post of her return, a happy beach video shot by her husband, Prince Harry.

In the clip, the former actress can be seen wearing a simple, all-white outfit as she runs on the beach, the wind blowing her hair. She then pauses and writes 2025 in the sand with her finger. The Duchess then giggles and runs off the screen while the video shows a glimpse of ocean waves and grey skies. The comments on the post were disabled right from the start.

Considering the unwanted hate and unnecessary judgments passed on Meghan and Harry, it was the right decision. Starting her social media journey has to be a positive experience, and that can only be possible when the world’s noise is muted. Back to her new Instagram account, the display picture features her smiling while wearing a simple white dress.

Meghan Markle’s New Instagram Account

“Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” the name on the account says. While Instagram has yet to give the account the blue tick, it already has 635k+ followers. She does not follow anyone yet, but her first post has certainly promised fans more glimpses of their life in Montecito, California. The duo tends to remain out of the limelight unless it comes to their work duties.

They got married in 2018 and have two children together: a son named Prince Archie and a daughter named Princess Lilibet. With Meghan’s lifestyle brand launch and her upcoming show with Netflix, it was definitely the right time to join social media again, giving her supporters more rare glimpses of her life. Back in 2022, during an interview with The Cut, she had hinted that she would be returning to Instagram, and now, in 2025, it has finally happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

