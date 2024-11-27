Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never fail to stay in the news. They were known to stay together in every possible venture, and the actress once called themselves ‘salt and pepper’ for that. Now, their professional separation has left social media in a frenzy, along with revelations by royal author Omid Scobie in his book Endgame. It has raised questions among netizens and led them to blame Markle for the current developments. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, their love story began with a blind date in 2016, and they tied the knot in 2018. They are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, the media is not so kind to famous people. Therefore, Meghan and the Prince had to face a lot of harassment, leading the couple to live outside the monarchy.

According to reports, including the Times of India, royal author Omid Scobie claimed in the book Endgame that Meghan Markle has no intention of setting foot in England again. Scobie’s book further claimed that the Suits star ‘never really felt at home.’ However, the book also suggests that Prince Harry is willing to reconcile, but Meghan is allegedly reluctant about it.

Endgame quoted Prine Harry saying, “I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows: who really cares at this point?” Meanwhile, Meghan Markle held a community dinner for Afghan women resettling in the US. In his appearance on the Good Morning America show, Harry shared his intentions to maintain connections with his royal family. He spoke about having trips planned through the UK. He also plans to return to the UK to see his family as much as possible.

The professional separation has led netizens to believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be heading for an alleged divorce. The strain on their professional lives might even affect their marital life. They were quick to blame the Suits actress for Harry’s estranged relationship with his family and social media X is filled with comments bashing Markle for everything.

One of the users wrote, “Congrats to Harry. She seems super toxic and now he gets his family back.”

Another said, “Never would have seen that coming…”

Followed by one saying, “Too bad she ruined all his relationships.”

“Damn, she really destroyed him lol. You shouldn’t have gone woke bro,” wrote another user.

And one said, “When will Prince Harry realize Meghan Markle never loved him. Idiot Prince gave up his life for a ex cable tv mattress actress best known for getting banged up against a filing cabinet on Suits.”

According to The Daily Express, the Sussex couple lives in Montecito, California, and has been attending public events separately. However, this has been labeled as a strategic move and will have no impact on their marital life, meaning they are not getting a divorce.

