Yep, you heard it right. Jared Leto gave Margot Robbie a rat on the Suicide Squad set. Viola Davis, who played Amanda Waller, dropped the bomb on this bizarre prank years later. It’s just another wild chapter in Leto’s already infamous Joker journey.

When Leto took on the role of the Joker in Suicide Squad back in 2016, fans and critics were split. His “gangsta Joker” look was bold, but his Method acting made headlines. Leto went all-in with the role, sending creepy gifts to his co-stars and, the most infamous of all? A live rat to Margot Robbie, aka Harley Quinn. Despite Leto denying it, the story stuck—and now Davis has confirmed it.

Fast forward five years to The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. Leto wasn’t back for the sequel, but Robbie and Davis were, with Davis shedding light on the rat tale. During a Vogue interview, Davis shared the full details of the prank. “We were in rehearsal when Jared said he would prank Margot. He handed her a box, and when she opened it—there was a huge black rat inside,” Davis recalled. But here’s the twist: instead of freaking out, Robbie “cooed” at it. “No fear. Open. Receptive. Full of joy,” Davis added.

This was a far cry from the earlier versions of the story, where Leto supposedly sent the rat to freak Robbie out. Turns out, it was more of a classic on-set joke, but still, handing someone a live rat? It’s not your average workplace prank.

What makes this whole situation even funnier is Robbie’s reaction. Instead of screaming, she embraced the rat like it was her new best friend. Maybe it’s the Aussie in her, used to the terrifying creatures down under, or perhaps it’s just Robbie fully channeling her inner Harley Quinn—who went on to have a pet hyena in Birds of Prey.

While Robbie wasn’t traumatized by the experience, it still raised eyebrows about Leto’s method of acting tactics. These days, on-set behavior is more closely scrutinized, with intimacy coaches and “no a-holes” policies becoming the norm. Leto’s continued denial of the rat gift suggests he doesn’t want to be remembered for the wrong reasons. Regardless, the incident is still a fun chapter in the Suicide Squad saga.

And if you’re wondering, no, there were no rats in The Suicide Squad—but there was a giant weasel, which is thankfully all CGI. So, the lesson learned is that rats might be out, but what about the weirdness? That’s here to stay.

