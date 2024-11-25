Dayumm, Dylan Sprouse! He went there. The actor, best known for his role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, took a Twitter jab at Jared Leto that no one saw coming. On the early morning of May 16, 2018, Dylan didn’t hold back, calling out Leto for reportedly sliding into the DMs of young female models. His tweet? A savage one-liner that packed a punch: “Yo @JaredLeto, now that you’ve slid into the DM’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?”

Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is? — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) May 16, 2018

It was a bold move that had fans buzzing. Sure, it could’ve been a joke, but something told me there was more heat behind those words. After all, Dylan didn’t seem like someone just looking for attention. He was aiming for Leto’s alleged womanizing ways, and the internet was here for it.

Now, let’s pause here. While Leto didn’t reply to the tweet, actor James Gunn quipped: “He starts at 18 on the Internet?” That was another jab in the mix, but it didn’t stop the conversation. Fans were torn—should we feel bad for Leto, or did he deserve it? If he had been sliding into countless DMs, he probably deserved the heat.

But here’s the twist: this wasn’t just a random Twitter beef. Dylan’s tweet marked his return to the Hollywood scene. After a hiatus following The Suite Life On Deck, Dylan was back—and in a big way. The actor is set to star in Carte Blanche, an indie film directed by Eva Doležalová. And trust me, the buzz surrounding his comeback was real. His twin brother, Cole, couldn’t resist getting in on the action either. He roasted Dylan on Twitter, screenshotting a headline about his return to acting with the comment: “Hey, can you return my fcking t-shirts too?”* Classic sibling moment.

Dylan responded perfectly: “I don’t wear them; I use them as toilet paper.” Oh, the brotherly love! These two never fail to keep us entertained with their playful banter. If you’ve followed them on Twitter, you know their roasts are legendary, dating back to their hilarious back-and-forth in March 2017.

Fans, of course, were eager to see Dylan back onscreen with Cole—perhaps even on Riverdale, where Cole plays Jughead. But that, unfortunately, wasn’t in the cards. When asked about the possibility of Dylan guest-starring on the show, Cole shut it down fast, saying, “I wouldn’t want it, Dylan would never do it, and I think it would break the fourth wall too much.” He added that fans from The Suite Life might find the idea fun, but to him, it would be “super, super weird” and “totally not appropriate.” So much for a twin reunion on Riverdale.

Both brothers have moved on to their ventures. While Cole shines in Riverdale, Dylan carves out his space in indie films. The Sprouse twins have been through so much together. But at least we’ll always have those classic Suite Life memories—hair flips and all. God bless.

