This upcoming comedy will have you laughing out loud, with its unique perspective on friendship and betrayal.

The movie starring Dylan Sprouse and Callan McAuliffe, was recently acquired by Lionsgate & Grindstone Entertainment.

This movie represents a significant turning point for Sprouse, who is starring and producing it for the first time.

While Dylan Sprouse’s fans can’t wait to see him on the big screen again, let us look at all the details we have about his upcoming comedy.

The Duel Release Date

Lionsgate has scheduled a late July release date for The Duel in a few select cinemas.

The Duel Plot

Marking the directorial debut of Justin Matthews & Luke Spencer Roberts, The Duel is about a modern friend group whose relationships break down in a string of hilarious incidents. The story starts with Woody (Callan McAuliffe) learning that his best buddy Colin (Dylan Sprouse) has been having an affair with his girlfriend. This situation prompts Woody to challenge Colin to a traditional duel, restoring an outdated custom in a contemporary setting.

Eventually, their friend group becomes entangled with a strange man who owns an antique store and is a coke dealer; they even find themselves up against a mysterious mansion across the border that also happens to be home to pigs.

The Duel Cast & Crew

The comedy features quite a talented cast, including Hart Denton (Riverdale), Rachel Matthews (Frozen II), Christian McGaffney (Simon), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Ronald Guttman (The Hunt for Red October).

The Duel, with its unique premise and talented cast, is sure to pique the interest of comedy fans this summer. The film’s novel perspective on friendship, betrayal, and the return of dueling in contemporary times should make for an interesting and captivating story.

