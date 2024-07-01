Selena Gomez can do without the memory of her first kiss, which reportedly went horribly wrong. Gomez has been a working child actress since landing a role on Barney & Friends in 2002. Despite her every waking moment being scrutinized in the public eye, she has built an incredible career in two decades.

Like many child actors, Selena Gomez grew up on set and experienced many of her milestones on camera, including her first kiss. In 2020, during an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez shared her first kiss on the set of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody with Dylan Sprouse in 2006.

Before landing a leading role in Wizards of Waverly Place, which launched her career, Gomez made several guest appearances on Disney shows, including The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The Disney show featured two identical Twins, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, in a titular role.

During the Kelly Clarkson interview, Gomez revealed she had a huge crush on Cole Sprouse, but when she guest-starred on Suite Life, she unfortunately got to kiss his twin brother, Dylan.

Selena Gomez revealed it was her first kiss and described the experience as “one of the worst days of my life.”

The News of the singer’s disappointing first kiss spread like wildfire, and several publications, including the Daily Mail, picked up the story. The Sprouse brothers also got a kick out of the story. Dylan Sprouse’s brother Cole commented on a post by Teen Vogue, tagging Dylan and wrote, “I can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me.”

Meanwhile, Dylan Sprouse tweeted an unflattering pic of himself from the Daily Mail’s story and wrote, “Yo get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message.”

The actor married model Barbara Palvin earlier this year.

