Selena Gomez Confirms Her Role In The Upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place Spinoff, But There's a Catch!

Selena Gomez confirmed she will reprise her role as Alex Russo in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff. However, she will not be the focus of the Disney show, which follows the Russo family’s three siblings as they try to balance everyday life with the responsibilities of being wizards.

Earlier this year, Disney announced one of their popular comedies, Wizards of Waverly Place, was getting a spinoff. Selena Gomez will reportedly serve as an executive producer alongside her small-screen sibling, David Henrie.

Created by Todd J. Greenwald, the original series, which ran from 2007-2012, will now return for a spinoff titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which will focus on Alex’s older brother Justin (David Henrie). While Selena Gomez confirmed her return to the show, she will not be a series regular.

Gomez has been rumored to have a guest role in the show since the announcement. But the star has now confirmed that while reports were indeed true, she will only appear in the pilot episode.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Selena Gomez said, “I’m so excited.” She added, “It’s a show that means a lot to me. I will be in the first episode. I’m executive producing it. It brings me to tears because that is the beginning of where I started. And to honor it in this way has truly been a blast, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Created by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will follow Justin as an adult with his wife, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), and two sons, Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence “Worked So Hard” To Forgive Family Over Choosing “Jar Of Mayonnaise” Donald Trump

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News