When Jennifer Lawrence "Worked So Hard" To Forgive Family Over Choosing "Jar Of Mayonnaise" Donald Trump

As Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in the 2024 presidential election, we all know Jennifer Lawrence won’t be voting for The Apprentice star. The star has often made her stance on Donald Trump clear in multiple interviews, frequently hurling insults at the former president. Lawrence even revealed her political views, sparked tensions among her family during the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence remarked, “If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world.” Jennifer Lawrence has been resolute about her dislike for Trump. She even admitted she struggles to understand opposing political views, even with her family, who were pro-Trump in the 2016 election.

In a 2022 Vogue interview, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that it had taken years to forgive her family for choosing Trump over Clinton. Lawrence revealed she has worked hard to mend her relationship with her dad and other family members in her conservative hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Hunger Games star said, “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.”

Lawrence added that she tried to set aside the differences but failed to do so. She said, “I’ve tried to get over it, and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f— with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Jennifer Lawrence then went on to compare Trump to a “Jar of Mayonnaise”, noting America had a choice between a woman and a gooey condiment, and they went with the latter. The “Joy” star noted, “It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.’ “

Lawrence revealed she occasionally occasionally brings up political topics with her family, who have ceased to take the bait. She said, “I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don’t respond. And then I’ll feel bad and send a picture of the baby.”

Lawrence then mused, “How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” after noting she doesn’t want to disparage her family.

