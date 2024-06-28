Emma Roberts has opened up about what most celebrities are uncomfortable discussing: nepotism. The actress, who has two well-established close relatives in Hollywood, has shared her thoughts on the debate, stating that there are pros and cons of being a ‘nepo baby.’

Emma, 33, is the daughter of veteran actor Eric Roberts, and the niece of legendary actress Julia Roberts. She gained stardom as a teen star on Nickelodeon and went on to star in shows like American Horror Story and Scream Queens.

Emma Roberts on Nepotism: ‘You Have to Prove Yourself More’

Emma recently appeared on Bruce Bozzi’s Table for Two podcast, where she stated that making a career in Hollywood is not as easy as people think it is for nepo babies, as they constantly have to prove themselves. “I think there’s two sides of the coin,” said the actress.

“People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry. But then the other side to that is you have to prove yourself more. Also, if people don’t have good experiences with other people in your family, then you’ll never get a chance,” she added. Emma also pointed out how male actors face less criticism for nepotism than their female counterparts.

Taking the example of George Clooney, whose aunt Rosemary was a singer-actress, Emma said, “I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. I don’t really see people calling out sons of famous actors — not that they should be called out. I don’t think anyone should be called out for wanting to follow their dream.”

Emma Says Public Doesn’t Notice the Rejection Nepotism Babies Face

Further elaborating on the controversial subject, Emma expressed her feelings about how people only see a celebrity’s success and do not notice all the rejections they face in their journey. “That’s why I’m always very open about things I’ve auditioned for and haven’t gotten the part for,” said the actress.

“I think it’s important to talk about — otherwise, people just think everything’s been so great and linear and easy, and no, it’s not at all. But of course, it looks like that to the outside perspective or to the naked eye. If you’re kind of not the girl from the middle of nowhere that broke into Hollywood, there’s kind of an eye roll of like, ‘Well, your dad was this,’” Emma concluded.

