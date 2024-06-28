Cobra Kai Season 6 On Netflix: When Will The Final Season Of The Martial Arts Series Premiere?

After seven long years, six action-packed seasons, and moving through two streaming platforms, Cobra Kai is coming to an end. The sixth and final season of the martial arts comedy-drama series will debut soon on Netflix.

The series, which serves as a sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise, has earned a dedicated fan following since its premiere in 2018, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, from the original films.

When will Cobra Kai Season 6 Premiere on Netflix?

Cobra Kai Season 6 will be a three-part event, each featuring five episodes. The first batch of episodes comes out on Netflix on July 18th, 2024, followed by the second part on November 28th, 2024. The third and final part, comprising the series finale, will be released in 2025; however, the exact date is yet to be announced.

Netflix is giving a well-deserved farewell to the hit series with a mega-season, as the final installment features 15 episodes, while all the previous ones consisted of 10 episodes. So get ready to witness the conclusion of the epic tale in the upcoming months. Netflix announced the release date of the final season with a special teaser, which can be watched here:

What will Cobra Kai Season 6 be About?

Netflix has teased that while the fifth season ended on a peaceful note, there is a lot of action awaiting the audience in season 6. The final season picks up after Cobra Kai is eliminated from the Valley, and the senseis and students face a choice: should they compete in the world karate championships, the Sekai Taikai?

Meanwhile, Terry Silver is defeated, but John Kreese, the Cobra Kai founder, has faked his death and escaped from prison. With Kreese now free, he is expected to stir up trouble, leading to some surprising twists and turns before the climax.

Who Stars in Cobra Kai Season 6?

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka return as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence for one last time in the final season of Cobra Kai. They are accompanied by Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, and Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso.

The show also stars Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopolous, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-eun, and Joe Seo as Kyler Park. Additionally, C.S. Lee will be seen in a guest role as Master Kim Sun-Yung.

Must Read: Kenya Moore’s Net Worth Explored Amid Her Exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News