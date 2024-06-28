Kenya Moore's Net Worth Explored Amid Her Exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

After starring in The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 11 seasons, Kenya Moore has been shown the door by the producers. The decision was made after the television personality exposed NSFW pictures of her co-star Brittany Eady during the filming of the series.

While Moore was initially suspended from the show, it was eventually revealed that she would be exiting permanently. Fortunately for her, RHOA isn’t the only source of Moore’s earnings, and she has accumulated considerable wealth in her career.

Kenya Moore’s Net Worth

Kenya Moore has a net worth of $800,000 in 2024, as per the website Celebrity Net Worth. During her time on RHOA, the reality star reportedly made close to $90k per month, earning over $1 million annually. Apart from her reality career, Moore also made a name for herself in pageantry, winning the Miss USA title in 1993.

She then went on to appear in guest roles in shows like The Parent ‘Hood, Living Single, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and in the films I Know Who Killed Me and Cloud 9. In 2008, she launched her own production company, Moore Vision Media, which produced the erotic thriller film The Confidant in 2010.

Apart from RHOA, Moore has also appeared in other reality shows like Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey. These appearances further added to her net worth. Moore’s other income sources include the royalties from her 2007 book Game, Get Some!, and her haircare brand, Kenya Moore Haircare, which was launched in 2014.

Kenya Moore has Faced Financial Troubles in Her Life

While Moore has made a decent fortune, she has also had to face financial crunch in her life. The issue was highlighted on RHOA on several occasions, sometimes as a joke. In 2013, Moore made news when she was forced to leave her mansion in Roswell, Georgia after she failed to pay the monthly rent of $4,000.

However, things changed for the good later, as Moore bought an unfurnished house in Atlanta for over $500,000 in November 2015. She renovated it frequently in the subsequent years and turned it into her dream home.

