The currently airing 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been buzzing with controversy ever since it was revealed that Kenya Moore exited the edition after a dramatic encounter with newbie Brit Eady. The two weren’t getting along but when Brit claimed many times on camera that she had a pistol, thus threatening Kenya, things really went from bad to worse.

At her hair spa event, Kenya revealed explicit photos of Brit that she found online. This led to an outrage and while Bravo never said they fired her, it was revealed Kenya did not film for the rest of the season. Cynthia Bailey, who returned to RHOA after years as a friend, spoke about all the drama.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Cynthia Bailey Reacts To Kenya Moore’s Exit After Explicit Photos Drama

During a conversation with Parade, Cynthia opened up about the season, her experience and the drama that took place. “It feels good to be back in Atlanta with the girls,” she said and added, “I love that I’m back in a friend space.” She explained, “I love the fact that I have organic relationships with some of the OGs on the show, I’m forming relationships with the new girls.”

She further continued, “I have lived, you know, I’m one of the older ladies on the show So I think I can speak to many things. I’ve been through a lot.” Cynthia revealed that the cast calls her for advice, especially the new faces of the season. She explained, “They don’t know what they’re doing most of the time, because Lord knows I didn’t know what I was doing when I first came on,” referring to how tough things are when someone first joins it.

Cynthia felt that this season brought back life to the edition. “People are talking about Atlanta again, and I was actually there when, you know, Atlanta was on top. I’m excited to come back in more of a supporting role as a friend to, you know, bring back the magic.” She mused that season 16 brought back the freshness that was needed and was missing the last few seasons. She then shared her thoughts about the Kenya and Brit drama.

Cynthia divulged that she was not there when it happened, but she did not like that Brit used the word pistol. “That was just not something that is or ever will be appropriate for a show like this,” she made it very clear. As for Kenya, the 58 year old stated she has not talked to her but is “rooting for her.” She called Kenya a valuable player who was “definitely missed.”

