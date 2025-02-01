The 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is finally here and fans are buzzing to witness what this new edition will bring. Apart from a brand new aesthetic and vibe, the season went through a cast shakeup bringing back housewives and adding new faces to the dynamic group of women.

With the other editions of the franchise including Salt Lake City, Beverly Hills, Potomac, and New York City inching towards their season wrap up, Atlanta will soon be in the spotlight. The Miami edition is also expected to release in the spring or summer. Here’s what we know about RHOA 16.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16: Premiere Date

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to premiere on March 9, 2025, on Bravo. All the episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air. The previous seasons are also there to binge watch.

BIG PEACH ENERGY 🍑 A new era of #RHOA begins March 9th! pic.twitter.com/8VjKyTKMDb — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 30, 2025

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16: Cast Details

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 include members Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Phaedra Parks who will be joined by the Shamea Morton, Brittani Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. Cynthia Bailey is appearing as a friend and Kenya Moore was a part of the main cast but exited the show after a controversial moment on the reality series.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16: What To Expect

As per the official synopsis, the season will feature “a whirlwind of divorces, rumors, strained relationships and redefined alliances” but will they be “able to keep things peachy in the A?” Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the Housewives franchise, previously spoke about the edition and teased it.

He explained, “I’m really excited about The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I think people have been waiting a long time to see what we’ve done. We’ve got great new housewives.” The host then added, “We’ve got the return of Porsha, we’ve got the return of Phaedra. Shamea is a full housewife.”

Andy concluded the topic, “I mean, she’s someone that we’ve been seeing for years and years, but seeing her in this way is totally a breath of fresh air.” The trailer of the season featured extravagant lifestyles, fun and frolic, wealth and luxury, drama and chaos, friendships on display, celebrations, and the cast trip to Granada as the cast is back and “fiercer than ever.”

Fans can expect the housewives to wade through a variety of changing dynamics, effervescent friendships, family troubles, marital issues, and building of their respective empires and businesses. To add to it, the exit of Kenya Moore will also be featured on an episode of the 16th season.

