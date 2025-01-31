The next edition of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is officially here. After a wait of more than a year, Bravo has unveiled the trailer for the 16th season of the reality series, and fans are going berserk. From a few returning faces to a couple of new additions, the cast group has seen quite a major mix-up.

The teaser promises a lot of glitz, glamor, and RHOA-style banter with even more fierce arguments, luxurious lifestyles, flashy fashion, and strip club parties to their heart’s content. Here’s what the upcoming season’s trailer featured and what the rebooted cast members served in the video.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16 Trailer

The trailer starts with the voiceover, “Cinderella gotta wake the hell up. Soft life is over.” The drama immediately starts as one voice says, “You a low-down dirty individual.” Porsha Williams enters the frame and quips, “You can be the sweetest peach in the orchard, but not everybody can handle the juice.” She sings, “Whatever you would like, I’m back, baby.”

Glimpses of shopping, strip club visuals, luxury lifestyles, and celebrations are shown in the clip. The Real Housewives of Atlanta new cast introduces themselves with quirky liners. “I play the underdog when I can outshine the best of them,” says Shamea Morton, while Brittany Eady states, “I’m serving face, I’m serving body, I’m a Barbie” with hair flips and a fun energy. Kelli Ferrel adds she is “a little spicy, a little feisty.”

Angela Oakley chimes in, “I’m married to a celebrity, my DMs are flooded,” referring to her husband, Charles Oakley. A glimpse of Kenya Moore sees her sing, “I’m twirling on my haters.” Visuals of private jets and pool parties followed by the cast arriving for their fun and outlandish trip to Grenada.

Kenya then asks, “Who is this h*e?” referring to Brittany. Cynthia reacts in a confessional, “It couldn’t go any lower,” while Brittany cries and asks, “She thinks this is okay?” Porsha adds, “That was Kenya’s choice to twirl on down to hell.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta trailer also features talks of scamming, adultery, and pregnancies. Twerking, shade, and friendships offer a glimpse of what’s to come.

Fans React To The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 Trailer

Fans reacted to the teaser and shared their thoughts. One wrote, “As the trailer started, it was giving baddies,” and added, “Then Kenya, Porsha, Cynthia, and Phadrea popped on the screen, and it was like a sigh of relief. All we need is a Kandi, Nene, and Kim, and we’re all set.” Others asked for the return of Nene Leakes and for more screen time for Kenya Moore.

BIG PEACH ENERGY 🍑 A new era of #RHOA begins March 9th! pic.twitter.com/8VjKyTKMDb — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 30, 2025

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Squid Game Season 3 Teases Fiery Finale: Gi-Hun Survives But What’s Next On The Deadly Competition?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News