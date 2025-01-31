Squid Game fans have eagerly awaited the final chapter of the South Korean thriller, and the third season is set to deliver a nerve-wracking conclusion later this year.

The second season, which dropped on Netflix last December, saw Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-Jae) thrust back into a deadly series of challenges following a failed rebellion against the twisted game organizers.

Nothing can prepare you for the final season of Squid Game. Season 3 premieres June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/aVqSoQScOI — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

A High-Stakes Return For Gi-Hun

This time, the stakes were higher than ever as the Front Man, Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), returned after a brief stint as a disguised player. His shocking actions, including the brutal killing of Gi-hun’s friend, left viewers questioning what fate awaited the former winner.

A new teaser for the upcoming season of Squid Game has given fans a taste of what’s to come, confirming that the players are moving forward with the next game. In a chilling arena, they’re forced to pick between blue or pink balls, dividing them into two teams for a game that will no doubt end in violence.

Prepare for the final game.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres 27 June.#NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/wnEv6gpBKM — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 30, 2025

In a surprising twist, Gi-hun is also revealed to be alive and will participate in the next round, though the exact outcome remains a mystery. Behind the scenes, first-look images show him bloodied and handcuffed to a bed in the dormitory, seemingly under the watchful eye of the Front Man.

Squid Game Season 3: The Unanswered Questions

While Gi-hun’s survival has been confirmed, many unanswered questions linger: What will happen to the Front Man? Can Gi-hun reunite with police officer Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon)? And with an American spinoff in the works, is this truly the end of the Squid Game saga or just the beginning of a global nightmare? The answers will unfold when season three drops on Netflix this June.

