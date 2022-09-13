As actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for his performance in ‘Squid Game’. He thanked director Hwang Dong-hyuk for making realistic problems come to life so creatively.

During his acceptance speech, Lee Jung-jae thanked streaming portal Netflix and the Squid Game team, which revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win over five billion wons.

Lee Jung-jae’s speech can be heard as after translating: “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea.”

‘Squid Game‘ starring Lee Jung-jae has received 14 total Emmy nominations this year, and took home four awards at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy’s earlier this month.

Most notably, actress Lee You-mi took home a gold statue for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ji-yeong in Squid Game starring Lee Jung-jae at the Emmy’s.

Squid Game featuring Lee Jung-jae and others in pivotal roles is all set for its second season.

