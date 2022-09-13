Actress-singer Zendaya, who has become the youngest two-time Emmy winner in history with Euphoria Lead Actress win, says her greatest wish for the show was it could heal people.

While giving her speech, Zendaya thanked the cast and crew of Euphoria, as well as those who talked about their addiction stories with her.

“My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” she said.

Zendaya added, “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”

Zendaya was nominated against names like Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’), Laura Linney (‘Ozark’), Melanie Lynskey (‘Yellowjackets’), Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’), and Reese Witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’).

