While BTS’ Jin is making noise over his rumoured solo album, he recently hit the headlines over a goofy thing that he did. The South Korean boy band, which consists of six more moments, including, Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, and J Hope, has become a global phenomenon.

Fans from across the globe adore the group, which is currently on a brief break. Recently, it was announced that the band is taking some time off to focus on their solo careers. It sparks speculations of beef amongst the members but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Coming back to the point, Jin hosted a special solo live stream on Weverse after traveling to the US. He wished BTS leader RM on his birthday first, which was on the 12th of September. “I’m out right now after landing from the plane and I haven’t been able to wish him happy birthday so in honour of his birthday and since I don’t have much to do I’ll play some games,” the singer said.

While playing a game, Jin started to moan due to frustration, which caught the BTS ARMY off guard. The fans took to Twitter to react to this goof-up. “Not our families and locals around us judging us bc Jin is moaning so loud, and they think we’re watching p*rn,” one user said. “trying to watch this without headphones and he’s moaning JIN PLEASE,” said another.

Check out more reactions here:

the funniest part? jin was moaning in my ear while i was at work 😭 pic.twitter.com/KddbQvAiq8 — jimin connoisseur🃏⁷ joon day! (@sunflowrmemory) September 13, 2022

everyone's saying jin was moaning on the live the whole time and i missed it 😃pic.twitter.com/R63qLKnjQG — jayy⁷ (@97bonbonjk) September 13, 2022

jin's neighbours listening to him make moaning noises and call out different men's names every few minutes rn…. pic.twitter.com/UWE2rjKhGr — hema⁷ ♡ (@hemabangtanarmy) September 12, 2022

Joonie logging into weverse & see Jin's birthday live for him where jinnie is practically moaning 👀pic.twitter.com/1Lhlx4York — BANGTAN DELIGHT²⁰¹³-⁷⟭⟬∞⟬⟭ KOO DAY 🎂 SEXY NUKIM (@Lovly_mochitwin) September 13, 2022

The way I had to say “ITS NOT WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE” to my BOSS WHO WAS WALKING PAST ME BECAUSE JIN WAS MOANING SO LOUD. Only for him to look at my phone and see this picture my screen stopped at after I tried to scroll the vid away 🤦🏻‍♀️ thank you twt pic.twitter.com/TzrUotlpAA — ⚪️⁷ Liv (@Livheartt) September 13, 2022

If you told me a couple days ago that I'd be listening to jin moaning on weverse live whilst playing games I'd think you were crazy but here we are — 🌱⁷ ᴱ⁷Joonie day (@ICHIY00N) September 13, 2022

While talking about the Bangtan Boys, recently, their fans also rejoiced after learning that the septet’s megahit, Butter, was played at the Emmy Awards 2022. Though the band wasn’t present at the award function themselves, their presence was heard through their song.

BTS also made the headlines over the news of the mandatory army enlistment in South Korea. Some reports suggested that Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and the rest of the members may be exempted from it.

