BTS is the most famous Korean boy band in the history of K-pop. They have been entertaining their fans for several years. While they have been making tours across the world, one thing they haven’t done is get enlisted in the Korean army for military training. Talking about the same, recently it was revealed that the South Korean government is planning to hold a poll to decide if they have to go through the training or not.

For the unversed, as per the South Korean government rules, enlistment in the military is mandatory for men who are aged between 18 to 28 and the debate whether the boy band members would be enlisting for it remains to be a huge topic of discussion in Korea.

Coming back to the topic, it is known to everyone that BTS’s eldest member Jin is going to be 30 by this year’s end, and the debate of BTS’s boys enlisting into the military has again become the centre of attraction in the media. On 31st August KST, as per Times Now News, it was noted that Lee Jongsup, the Minister of National Defense, had ordered officials to bring in a public poll to pass judgement on whether BTS boys will be exempted from enlisting into the military. As of now, there has been no official date for the same.

For the unversed, it was noted that BTS was known to be a key figure in promoting the country’s image worldwide. Taking this factor into consideration, earlier several government officials had accepted their exemption in military training. The amendment for this was passed back in December 2020.

Earlier, BTS member Jin had explained his thoughts on the matter during a press conference forthe “Permission To Dance On Stage Concert”. He said, “I have talked a lot with the company about military service. I talked about how I would entrust it to the company as much as possible. I believe what the company has to say is as good as my say.”

What are your thoughts on BTS and the whole enlistment to Army situation? Let us know in the comments below.

