On June 23, it was announced that BTS member Suga has donated 5 billion won (approximately USD 3.6 million) to Severance Hospital, Yonsei University Health System, to establish the Min Yoongi Treatment Center, a specialized facility for children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The donation marks the largest single contribution ever made by a Korean celebrity to the hospital, and the center is expected to open by September 2025.

The BTS members are known for continuously donating to the needy and for good causes. However, with Suga’s latest initiative, their philanthropy activities have taken a new height, especially with the formation of a medical facility to treat patients.

The official ceremony for the center was held on June 23, making it Suga’s first public appearance following his military service. As per Soompi, the center will provide long-term treatment, therapy, and research focused on ASD. It will also operate manuals and training programs to ensure that treatment continues sustainably.

As per several reports, Suga has not only funded the project but has also co-developed the MIND program, which is short for Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity. It is a therapeutic approach based on musical interaction. He has collaborated with Professor Chun Geun-ah, a pediatric psychiatrist at Severance Hospital, for this program.

Between March and June 2025, Suga personally participated in the initial sessions of the program, interacting with ASD children through music. Through this, it helped them express emotions and communicate with others.

Someone hold me I can’t believe my eyes our angel came home. Min Yoongi’s first public activity after enlistment. Oh Yoongi we are so beyond proud of you! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 SUGA OUR ANGEL

SUGA WE ARE PROUD OF YOU #SUGA #AgustD #BTSSUGA #슈가 pic.twitter.com/5lRiUqHnCJ — AGUST D CHARTS (@DataAgustD) June 23, 2025

BTS’ Suga Shares Official Statement Regarding His New ‘MIND’ Program for ASD Patients

In an official statement, Suga said,

“Through the past seven months of participating in the MIND program, I deeply realized that music can be a valuable channel for expressing emotions and communicating with the world.”

Additionally, he said that he hopes the treatment center will help children with ASD grow into independent and confident individuals in society.

According to Professor Chun, the center will focus on evidence-based interventions, including music therapy, ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis), speech therapy, and psychological counseling. The MIND program specifically aims to improve social skills, emotional regulation, and communication by incorporating group musical activities like singing, writing lyrics, and playing instruments.

RT / Reply SUGA OUR ANGEL

SUGA WE ARE PROUD OF YOU

WE LOVE YOU YOONGI #방탄소년단슈가 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0l0EKr9may — Tina⁷ (@MinYoongiSwagg7) June 23, 2025

YG making music to help and comfort people, studying psychology to be able to help people, volunteering his time to help autistic children through teaching music, he is the most kind hearted, precious soul, he deserves the whole world!! SUGA OUR ANGEL

SUGA WE ARE PROUD OF YOU pic.twitter.com/a1R5t3JMNK — 🐱🥢vicminb in love with Yoongi forever🥢🐱 (@vickib0709) June 23, 2025

Luckily, preliminary outcomes from the pilot sessions have already shown progress. Several children who previously had limited verbal and emotional expression began showing improved interaction and engagement during the therapy.

Suga’s donation was formally received by Yonsei University Health System, which plans to fully fund the construction and operations of the center through this contribution. The hospital noted that this act is not only financial but also “a demonstration of deep emotional and intellectual involvement,” as Suga contributed to both program planning and hands-on volunteering..

The Min Yoongi Treatment Center is currently under construction and is set to become Korea’s first music-based therapy center for autism. For families dealing with ASD and experts in the field, the launch of this facility is seen as a significant advancement in autism care in South Korea.

