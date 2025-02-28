BTS’ Suga has remained silent on social media since his name got linked to a scooter DUI controversy. With his birthday approaching, fans are eager to receive an update.

BTS’ Suga is one of the most responsible band members among Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, and RM. However, ever since his DUI controversy in August 2024, he has maintained silence, with no updates on either Weverse or Instagram. His fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear something from him, as it has been a long time since he has interacted with them. The South Korean singer and rapper is known for his introspective music and thoughtful messages.

The band member is now serving in the military and has not been active in communicating with his fans for over a year and a half. This led the fandom to be more concerned about the distance from their favorite idol. Now, as his birthday is approaching on March 3, 2025, everyone is waiting and expecting some update from his side. Scroll ahead to read further about it.

Suga’s less interaction has left the fans feel his absence terribly. While some claimed that the BTS singer should have maintained a good rapport with his fans, others argued that this behavioral pattern is not out of his character; he has always been a private person. His true and loyal fans defended him that he will speak up when he is ready, pressurizing him won’t turn out any different.

Many from his fandom have been counting days of his return from military service. Others have been sharing their reaction on X (previously known as Twitter), “When is missing Suga hour ending? I feel like it’s been a lifetime.” Another fan wrote, “F*ck I miss agustd, I miss suga, I miss yoongi.” One of the X users commented, “Anyway Min Yoongi aka Suga aka Agust D @BTS_twt , know that you are loved, you are cherished, you are admired and you are respected…. We miss you a lot and we’re waiting for you.. Please stay healthy and happy.”

However, Suga’s silent phase started after he got entangled in a drunk driving case on a scooter in August 2024. For those who don’t know, the case did not lead to any major accidents, the backlash was quite heavy. Back at that time, reports claimed that his blood alcohol percentage was 0.227%, which is almost seven times over the legal limit.

Post this incident, the singer faced massive criticism from netizens and the case was settled through a penalty. He was ordered to pay a fine of 15 million KRW. When he was summoned to question regarding the whole situation, Suga apologized in front of the public by bowing down twice, and since then, he has refrained from any social media activity or interacting with his fans.

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Do you think he will give any update on his birthday?

