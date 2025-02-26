Currently, My Dearest Nemesis is one of the most popular K-dramas featuring Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook on Korean television. It is being aired on Mon-Tues time slot on tvN and it is already garnering a lot of viewership ratings, making it the second Lovely Runner. For those who don’t know, Lovely Runner is another rom-com drama starring Byeon Woo-Seok and Kim Hye-Yoon that was aired on Mon-Tues slot.

My Dearest Nemesis is helping tvN gain back its success after the remarkably disastrous drama When The Stars Gossip caused a crisis of 50 billion won (approx 34.8 million USD). Scroll ahead to read more.

After three episodes since its release, My Dearest Nemesis has already set a high bar in the record rating history. So far, the K-drama has attracted 62 billion views on the network’s social media platforms. And surprisingly, this is the first time that a Monday-Tuesday drama has reached such a milestone. It has even surpassed Lovely Runner’s record with it’s only three episodes.

The K-drama features a witty storyline revolving around “first love turned into an embarrassing history to meeting each other once again”. The sizzling chemistry between Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook and the creative directing style have captivated audiences across the globe. Adding to the whole buzz, the original author of the webtoon on which this drama is based, shared her excitement over the drama adaptation.

The webtoon writer, Yang Hye-Jin expressed, “While watching the premiere, I couldn’t help but scream out loud because they recreated the emotions and scenes from the original so perfectly. The way they captured ‘My Dearest Nemesis’s unique charm was spot on, and I completely lost track of time watching.” She further added, “While watching the premiere, I couldn’t help but scream out loud because they recreated the emotions and scenes from the original so perfectly. The way they captured ‘My Dearest Nemesis’s unique charm was spot on, and I completely lost track of time watching.”

For those who don’t know the storyline, My Dearest Nemesis is an office romance drama featuring Baek Soo-Jung (Moon Ga-Young), a team leader who suffers a trauma from her past love life which has now become a cringe memory and Ban Joo-Yeon (Choi Hyun-Wook), a third generation chaebol who hides his inner persona as Black Dragon. They both had met in the past as online gaming friends but before something could happen, their relationship ended in a most horrible way. However, years later, when they two meet again in the workplace, it struck many memories leading to a heartwarming rekindled love story.

This is the first time that audience has been seeing Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook together onscreen. And before the drama could hit the screens, it had already created a lot of buzz because of a leaked kissing scene between them.

My Dearest Nemesis aired on tvN on February 17, 2025. You can stream it online on ViKi.

