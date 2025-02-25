Starship Entertainment is home to K-pop groups like Monsta X, WJSN, IVE, and Cravity. IVE debuted in 2021 and now the label has announced a new girl group.

KiiiKiii is a five-member K-pop girl group from Starship Entertaiment. The group was first unveiled in January 2025, followed by a debut announcement in February. KiiiKiii consists of members Sui, Haum, Jiyu, Leesol, and Kya.

Starship Entertainment releases teasers and music videos ahead of K-pop girl group KiiiKiii’s upcoming debut

KiiiKiii will officially debut with the EP Uncut Gem on March 24, 2025. KiiiKiii released the pre-release song I Do Me from its upcoming debut EP on February 16, 2025. This music video served as the first visual for the members. The girls give a Y2K aesthetic with a cottage-core visual. Watch the music video for KiiiKiii’s I Do Me here:

Following the release of I Do Me, Starship also unveiled a website for the group where the label released members’ photos and the tracklist for the album. The tracklist of six tracks, namely, Debut Song, Groundwork, I Do Me, There They Go, BTG, and One Off (한 개뿐인), is written on bottles of jam jars, whereas the members are addressed as the “staff” of the business. The website features a food-product marketing layout.

The lyrics for all songs have been revealed on the website through an interactive visual and lyrics card. The lyrics for Groundwork are yet to be revealed.

KiiiKiii drops a surprise music video for Debut Song

KiiiKiii also released a surprise music video for Debut Song on February 23, 2025. The lyrics have more of a conversational tone than a song-like appeal. The members keep on mentioning that it is their debut day as the frames change from stage to street. On the same day, Starship also unveiled an X account for the members to interact with the fans.

여러분~~!!! 안녕하세요오 키키 지유입니당!💗

드디어 저희 키키가 데뷔를 하게 되었어요..!!😳🥹

앞으로 멋진 모습과 매력으로 좋은 에너지를 전달해 드리겠습니다!🩷 많이 많이 사랑해 주세용•~•♡😚#KiiiKiii #키키 #JIYU #지유 pic.twitter.com/68VaLQoBQO — KiiiKiii (@KiiiKiii_talk) February 24, 2025

The member profiles have not been fully disclosed yet. However, the age range of the group is between 19 to 14. The group certainly holds an appeal for the Gen Z crowd with its 90s and 2000s-inspired aesthetics. As the debut date draws close, new updates about KiiiKiii shall be revealed.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 2NE1’s Park Bom Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Lee Min-Ho, Actor’s Agency Shuts Down Rumors!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News