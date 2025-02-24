Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin starrer space romance drama When The Stars Gossip has finally ended. However, fans are not satisfied with its final episode. Many have complained that they were tricked into watching the drama, thinking it was a rom-com as advertised. However, the “disappointing” ending has sparked a heated debate among fans online. Some viewers say the drama’s creators have not explored much to deliver a better finale.

On February 23, When The Stars Gossip broadcast its last episode. The drama premiered back on January 4, 2025. It was released as the first Korean space romance drama on Netflix, so fans across the world were eagerly looking forward to the series. On top of that, it also marked Lee Min Ho’s highly-anticipated return with a challenging role. Before discussing further, let’s have a look at the story.

When The Stars Gossip revolves around two main characters, Lee Min Ho plays the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who transforms into a space tourist with a hidden intention. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Eve Kim, the space mission commander. In the backdrop of microgravity, these two characters navigate their challenging lives while forming a close connection that might end up being their doom.

Now, the finale unfolded something unexpected. We recommend you read on only if you have already watched the drama or are okay with spoilers.

The last episode of When the Stars Gossip delivered a heartbreaking twist for Gong Hyo Jin’s character, Eve Kim. Her character faced a complicated childbirth situation abroad in the spacecraft. A fractured pelvis caused her tragic demise within 24 hours of giving birth to her child with Gong Ryong. Following up on the heartbreaking incident, Gong Ryong is seen spending overtime in space to take care of his child’s special needs as a baby born in microgravity.

While the intention was probably to show Eve Kim’s sacrifice for motherhood, it didn’t receive the expected warm reactions from the viewers. Instead, many fans were heavily disappointed with her death. Some found the ending “stupid and silly.” Viewers were particularly perplexed with how the show completely changed its original tone. What started as a refreshing take on the romance genre ended up being anything but a rom-com. When the Stars Gossip is definitely a fresh effort from the K-drama industry.

However, fans felt highly betrayed by its dark finale. One X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “How could she write such a terrible ending for a show they tricked us into thinking was a ‘romantic comedy?’ I just want to cry.” Another wrote, “Definitely topping 2025 top 10 worst dramas lmao congratulations!”

On the other hand, a few viewers also came to defend the series creators, commenting that they offered something new, eschewing the regular “happy ending” trope. One fan wrote, “She risked her life for her baby. He risked his life for his wife and daughter. When the Stars Gossip could not end more beautiful and fitting.”

While some viewers appreciated the drama’s profound ending, others wanted to finish on a happy note. What do you think about When the Stars Gossip finale?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

