Cho Byeong-Kyu and Song Ha-Yoon’s upcoming new K-drama, History of the Losers, has sparked controversy as both of the actors have been accused of being bullies previously. Read on.

A new K-drama, History of the Losers, has been announced, featuring Cho Byeong-Kyu and Song Ha-Yoon in the lead. It has been scheduled to premiere on February 26, 2025. Korean media outlets have reported that ahead of the release of the highly anticipated series, it has already garnered a lot of attention because of the casting controversy. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

Based on the popular webtoon by Kim Poong and Sim Yoonsoo, History of the Losers has a storyline that explores the universal theme of love and relationships and how they can find themselves on the losing side. Ahead of the release of the K-drama, a teaser trailer will be dropped on the morning of February 26, 2025. The promotional activities have also been kept to a minimum amount. It will only focus on the content shared on various social media and other media platforms.

Ever since it was announced that Cho Byeong-Kyu and Song Ya-Hoon are headlining the project, it stirred the K-drama fandom and netizens across the media. They are disappointed with the pair-up given the past of both the actors. They both have been previously entangled in bullying controversies. While Byeong-Kyu, who rose to fame after featuring in The Uncanny Counter, was accused of high school bullying, Song Ya-Hoon, who was last seen in Marry My Husband, faced a lot of hatred because of a school bullying incident.

Back in 2021, an alleged victim had come forward and accused Cho Byung-Kyu of bullying. The person claimed, “Byung-Kyu had a terrible attitude and was rude, even to the office manager. They told us to avoid these troubles in the future and to attend school by following all the regulations. After hearing of the situation, my homestay mom contacted my parents in Korea to inform them. They must have been so worried.” This left the fans in conflict, so much so that they even asked for an explanation from the actor.

On the other hand, in 2024, Song Ya-Hoon got embroiled in bullying accusations after an alleged message was sent from her agency to the school bully victim. This made her career come to a halt. So, even though the filming of ‘History of the Losers’ was wrapped in August 2022, the release was delayed for three years because of the allegations against the actors. This even made the release date to be uncertain as well. However, now the K-drama has been finally scheduled.

As soon as the news spread online, netizens have been slamming the casting over controversies. One of them wrote, “Bully couple LOL.” Another one commented, “Seems like they need to change the title.” One of them even complained about the online platform that bought it, “Why did Wavve buy it?”

Well, History of the Losers will officially launch on OTT platforms, Wavve and Watch. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

