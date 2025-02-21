Remember when BTS Jungkook accidentally led fans straight to his secret TikTok account, and in the process, he might have exposed another hidden gem – V’s account? It all started when Jungkook shared a clip of ENHYPEN dancing to his solo track Seven on Weverse. That innocent post had a major side effect. TikTok’s algorithm picked up on his activity, and soon, his private account began popping up on fans’ suggestions.

Realizing he had been caught, Jungkook tried to fly under the radar by changing his display name and handle. But ARMYs had already put on their detective hats. Once his account was discovered, Jungkook didn’t shy away. Instead, he embraced the moment, liking and commenting on fan videos. It was an unexpected but delightful way for him to interact with his devoted followers. But just when fans thought they had uncovered all the surprises, Jungkook accidentally dropped another bombshell.

While scrolling through his TikTok feed, he followed an account with the handle @henssnun0hv. The mystery account immediately grabbed fans’ attention. Jungkook’s follow list included BTS, Weverse, BT21, Calvin Klein, and big names like Jeon Somi, ENHYPEN, Lee Young Ji, and Jay Park. But this unknown profile stood out. Within moments, Jungkook unfollowed the account, but it was too late. ARMYs had already taken a deep dive into the profile.

The findings? Suspiciously interesting. The account’s profile picture featured a close-up of a face, showing only a forehead and an eyelid. Fans immediately noticed a distinctive mole—one that looked a lot like V’s. That wasn’t all. The account’s liked videos were a trail of breadcrumbs leading straight to BTS. The likes included official BTS TikToks, dance covers of V’s Slow Dancing, and even Jungkook’s TikTok with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.

The final piece of the puzzle? The account’s follow list. It included Jungkook, TikTok Korea, Spotify Philippines, BTS, and Cartier—the luxury brand that V represents. If this wasn’t V’s secret account, then someone had gone to extreme lengths to make it look like it was. As soon as ARMYs got wind of the discovery, they swarmed the account, and the follower count skyrocketed to 1.3 million.

Jungkook’s accidental reveal set off a digital frenzy, proving yet again that in the world of K-pop, nothing stays hidden for long. Whether intentional or not, this was yet another thrilling moment that kept ARMY on their toes, reminding everyone that BTS always has a way of making headlines, even when they’re just scrolling through TikTok.

