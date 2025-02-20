Lalisa Manobal, or Lisa, started her singing career with the popular South Korean girl band BLACKPINK and recently debuted in the acting industry with the American web series The White Lotus season 3. Although reports hint at her disappointing role before the premiere, after the series was released, people have been lauding the singer-turned-actress for her acting skills. Lisa brought home two luxurious supercars amid her promotional events and everything in between.

The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of the cars to let her fans know about her newest collection. Lisa bought an 812 Superfast, the fastest Ferrari supercar, and The Furosange, the first Ferrari with four doors, as seen in her shared photo. On top of the picture, she wrote as a caption, “Welcoming my new baby to the fam.” According to reports, both four-wheelers have a huge price tag that might leave your jaws open. While one costs 542 KRW million ($376K USD), another comes in around 469 KRW million ($326K USD).

Lisa introduces her new Ferrari car. pic.twitter.com/bx61XEbLhb — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) February 19, 2025

Lisa already had a vast car collection in her garage; these two just added a little more shine to it. This proves the singer’s staggering wealth and massive net worth. Amid the appreciation for her acting debut, the BLACKPINK member is reportedly making her solo comeback with a brand-new album, Alter Ego, set to be released on February 28, 2025.

Alter Ego will consist of 12 tracks featuring guest appearances from Rosalía, Doja Cat, and Raye. It will also include four singles: Rockstar, New Woman, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), and Born Again. So far, Born Again has already made waves online, and fans have been going crazy about it.

On the other hand, in The White Lotus season 3, Lisa can be seen playing a Thai character, Mook. While talking about what made her choose the American comedy-drama to be her debut, the songstress told The Wrap, “I wanted to switch to a new chapter in my life.” She further explained how she got the role through an audition and added, “I sent over my videotape, and I got a callback. Then I went to see Mike White and did another audition in front of him. Later, I received a call that I got the role. It was not easy. It was a completely new world. I enjoyed the filming process.”

For those of you who don’t know about Lisa’s car collection, the songstress has a Rolls Royce Phantom (worth $460K), a Rolls Royce Dawn ($349K), a Lamborghini Aventador (that costs $556K), a Mclaren 540C ($196K), and a Toyota Prius Hybrid (worth $24K), as per reports.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Park Bo-Young’s Smoking Scenes In Melo Movie Spark Debate Among Netizens, Some Praise Her Effort While Others Call It “Unnatural”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News